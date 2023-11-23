trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691518
"Rs 1 Crore Fine on Every Product If...": The Supreme Court cautions Patanjali | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
The Supreme Court Tuesday cautioned Patanjali Ayurved, a company co-founded by yoga guru Ramdev and dealing in herbal products, against making "false" and "misleading" claims in advertisements about its medicines as cure of several diseases.
