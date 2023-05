videoDetails

Ruckus on the comparison of Bajrang Dal and PFI, PM Modi criticized Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 02, 2023, 06:07 PM IST

The Congress party has released its manifesto for the Karnataka elections. In this manifesto, Congress has talked about action against PFI and Bajrang Dal. After which Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Congress wants to put those who say Jai Bajrangbali in jail.