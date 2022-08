Ruckus outside Maharashtra assembly as scuffle breaks out between MVA

A scuffle broke out following altercation between Maha Vikas Aghadi and Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs outside Maharashtra Assembly on August 24. The MVA MLAs were protesting against the state government.

| Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 09:33 PM IST

