Ruckus witnessed at West Bengal Polling Booth in Nandigram

|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 10:53 AM IST
West Bengal Panchayat Election Voting: Voting is going on at many polling booths today amidst the ongoing violence in West Bengal. Meanwhile, voters in Nandigram created a ruckus at the polling booth. During this, the voters met the election officer. People boycotted voting.
