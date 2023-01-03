NewsVideos
Russian movie has taken that sentiment quite literally. Beating the American endeavor involving Tom Cruise to do the same, Russia's Klim Shipenko released the trailer for his movie 'The Challenge' on Sunday, parts of which were filmed aboard the International Space Station, becoming the first to ever do so. Russian movie ‘The Challenge’ beats Tom Cruise’s speculated venture to become first movie in space

