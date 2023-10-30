trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681898
NewsVideos
videoDetails

S Jaishankar meets 8 Navy Officers' Victim Family

|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
Qatar 8 Navy Officers Death Penalty Updates: After the announcement of death sentence to 8 Indians, the Government of India is continuously keeping an eye on this matter. Today Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has met the families of the victims.
Follow Us

All Videos

Understand through Graphics how Andhra Pradesh Train Accident took place
Play Icon3:25
Understand through Graphics how Andhra Pradesh Train Accident took place
5 year old dies after society's gate falls over him in Delhi's Siraspur
Play Icon0:53
 5 year old dies after society's gate falls over him in Delhi's Siraspur
Kerala Blast Updates: 3 people have died in Kerala Blast
Play Icon10:12
Kerala Blast Updates: 3 people have died in Kerala Blast
See what has happened so far in the Israel-Hamas war?
Play Icon6:23
See what has happened so far in the Israel-Hamas war?
DGP Sheikh Darvesh makes huge remark on Kerala Blast
Play Icon10:33
DGP Sheikh Darvesh makes huge remark on Kerala Blast

Trending Videos

Understand through Graphics how Andhra Pradesh Train Accident took place
play icon3:25
Understand through Graphics how Andhra Pradesh Train Accident took place
5 year old dies after society's gate falls over him in Delhi's Siraspur
play icon0:53
5 year old dies after society's gate falls over him in Delhi's Siraspur
Kerala Blast Updates: 3 people have died in Kerala Blast
play icon10:12
Kerala Blast Updates: 3 people have died in Kerala Blast
See what has happened so far in the Israel-Hamas war?
play icon6:23
See what has happened so far in the Israel-Hamas war?
DGP Sheikh Darvesh makes huge remark on Kerala Blast
play icon10:33
DGP Sheikh Darvesh makes huge remark on Kerala Blast
qatar death penalty,death penalty in qatar,qatar death penalty news,Qatar 8 Navy Officer Death Penalty Updates,qatar indian navy officers death,8 indian navy officers arrested in qatar,qatar vs india,Indians in Qatar,indian navy officers captured in qatar,indian navy officers detained in qatar,former indian navy officers arrested in qatar,qatar indian navy officers hindi,qatar news today,qatar me indian ko fansi,qatar death punishment,qatar news today hindi,live,