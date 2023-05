videoDetails

S Jaishankar On PoK: How did Jaishankar put Pakistan in tension?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 06, 2023, 12:44 AM IST

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar reprimanded Pakistan for running propaganda on Kashmir. So Jaishankar has given a big statement regarding PoK. Which is going to create panic in Pakistan. Jaishankar has said that taking PoK from Pakistan is the biggest issue for us.