trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709889
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sachin Tendulkar Deepfake Video Goes Viral on social media

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 02:26 PM IST
Follow Us
Deepfake video of Sachin is being spread on social media. Master Blaster has become a victim of deep fake and he has alerted everyone about it.

All Videos

Muizzu showed his attitude - India should remove Indian soldiers from Maldives
Play Icon5:45
Muizzu showed his attitude - India should remove Indian soldiers from Maldives
Congress leader statement regarding Lok Sabha elections
Play Icon2:1
Congress leader statement regarding Lok Sabha elections
IGI Airport Flights Delayed due to Dense fog in Delhi
Play Icon3:3
IGI Airport Flights Delayed due to Dense fog in Delhi
PM Modi expresses grief over the demise of Munawwar Rana
Play Icon0:47
PM Modi expresses grief over the demise of Munawwar Rana
Mayawati addresses party workers on her 68th birthday
Play Icon15:0
Mayawati addresses party workers on her 68th birthday

Trending Videos

Muizzu showed his attitude - India should remove Indian soldiers from Maldives
play icon5:45
Muizzu showed his attitude - India should remove Indian soldiers from Maldives
Congress leader statement regarding Lok Sabha elections
play icon2:1
Congress leader statement regarding Lok Sabha elections
IGI Airport Flights Delayed due to Dense fog in Delhi
play icon3:3
IGI Airport Flights Delayed due to Dense fog in Delhi
PM Modi expresses grief over the demise of Munawwar Rana
play icon0:47
PM Modi expresses grief over the demise of Munawwar Rana
Mayawati addresses party workers on her 68th birthday
play icon15:0
Mayawati addresses party workers on her 68th birthday
Sachin tendulkar,sara tendulkar deepfake video,sara tendulkar deepfake,Deepfake video,sara tendulkar deepfake viral video,sara tendulkar deepfake photo,Deepfake,sara tendulkar fake viral video,sara tendulkar deepfake video editing,Sachin tendulkar daughter,sara tendulkar deepfake post,sachin tendulkar deepfake video,sara tendulkar fake video,deepfake videos,sachin tendulkar deepfake,sachin tendulkar on deepfake,ai deepfake,sachin deldukar deepfake,