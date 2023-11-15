trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688131
Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy passes away

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 12:22 AM IST
Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy has passed away. There is a wave of mourning in the industry due to the demise of Subrata Roy. Subrata Roy died in Mumbai. He breathed his last at the age of 75.
