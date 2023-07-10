NewsVideos
Saharanpur Breaking: Bus stuck due to rise in water level in Hindon river

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
In Saharanpur, a private bus got stuck in the Hindon river, with the help of the local people, the passengers on the bus are being taken out safely.

