Salman Khan News: Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi declared 'wanted accused'

|Updated: Apr 21, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Salman Khan News: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been made an accused in the firing case outside the house of Bollywood star actor Salman Khan. Brother Anmol Bishnoi declared wanted accused. Police may soon seek custody of Lawrence Bishnoi.

