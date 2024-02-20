trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723094
Sandeshkhali Violence: 'Those who go to Sandeshkhali are only parrots of BJP', says Sanjay Raut

|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
Sanjay Raut's big statement has come out. He said, those who go to Sandeshkhali are only parrots of BJP. Watch what Sanjay Raut said while attacking BJP on Sandeshkhali issue in this report...

