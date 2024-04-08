Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sanjay Raut makes huge remark against PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A big news has come to light from Maharashtra Politics. Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, Sanjay Raut has launched a scathing attack on statement of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Attacking BJP, Sanjay Raut said, 'Who needs riots for elections?' It is the responsibility of the PM that this does not happen.

All Videos

Sanjay Singh holds press conference amid Arvind Kejriwal Arrest
Play Icon08:28
Sanjay Singh holds press conference amid Arvind Kejriwal Arrest
Animal Cruelty: Meerut Man Attacks Stray Dogs With Spiked Bat; Incident Sparks Outrage
Play Icon00:46
Animal Cruelty: Meerut Man Attacks Stray Dogs With Spiked Bat; Incident Sparks Outrage
BJP complains against Ravindra Singh Bhati in Election Commission
Play Icon01:42
BJP complains against Ravindra Singh Bhati in Election Commission
Viral Video: Man Alleges Tempering At Delhi Petrol Pump By Female Staff
Play Icon02:30
Viral Video: Man Alleges Tempering At Delhi Petrol Pump By Female Staff
Video Of Girls Fighting In Washroom, Goes Viral
Play Icon00:36
Video Of Girls Fighting In Washroom, Goes Viral

Trending Videos

Sanjay Singh holds press conference amid Arvind Kejriwal Arrest
play icon8:28
Sanjay Singh holds press conference amid Arvind Kejriwal Arrest
Animal Cruelty: Meerut Man Attacks Stray Dogs With Spiked Bat; Incident Sparks Outrage
play icon0:46
Animal Cruelty: Meerut Man Attacks Stray Dogs With Spiked Bat; Incident Sparks Outrage
BJP complains against Ravindra Singh Bhati in Election Commission
play icon1:42
BJP complains against Ravindra Singh Bhati in Election Commission
Viral Video: Man Alleges Tempering At Delhi Petrol Pump By Female Staff
play icon2:30
Viral Video: Man Alleges Tempering At Delhi Petrol Pump By Female Staff
Video Of Girls Fighting In Washroom, Goes Viral
play icon0:36
Video Of Girls Fighting In Washroom, Goes Viral