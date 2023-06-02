NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sarvkhap Mahapanchayat underway in Kurukshetra in support of wrestlers, Watch visuals

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 03:31 PM IST
Wrestlers Protest: Khap mahapanchayat is going on in Kurukshetra, Haryana today in support of wrestlers. Apart from this, Mamta Banerjee took out a candle march in Kolkata in support of the wrestlers.

