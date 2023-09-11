trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660819
Saudi Arabia and India signs important agreements during Press Conference

|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
Saudi Arabia India PC: This is the second state visit of the Saudi Crown Prince to India. A high level delegation will also accompany the Crown Prince. The Crown Prince was given a warm welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House at 11 am. After the meeting, both the countries held a joint press conference.
