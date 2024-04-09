Advertisement
Saurabh Bhardwaj lashes out at Central Agencies

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 09, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
TMC leaders had approached the Election Commission to complain against the central agencies. Amid this, TMC is holding protest outside EC office. Meanwhile, AAP Leader Saurabh Bhardwaj have come forward in support of TMC Workers and have lashed out at central agencies.

