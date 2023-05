videoDetails

SC to pronounce verdict on Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray today, know who will win

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 11, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

Maharashtra Government: Today is an important day for the Shinde government of Maharashtra. The Supreme Court will give its verdict on the bipartisan petitions of Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde faction regarding the 2022 Maharashtra political crisis.