School Bus Overturns in Haryana's Mahendragarh

|Updated: Apr 11, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
As per latest reports, school bus has overturned in Haryana's Mahendragarh. The incident took place in Kanina town of Mahendragarh district when a private school bus went out of control and overturned early Thursday morning on the Kanina Dadri road near Kaniba town. So far five children have died in this accident.

