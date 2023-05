videoDetails

SCO summit: S Jaishankar scolds Bilawal Bhutto on Terror

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 05, 2023, 08:56 PM IST

In the closing remark, S Jaishankar reprimanded Bilawal Bhutto. He said that fighting terrorism is the goal of SCO. So after the SCO summit, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has given a big statement. He has said that we want to improve relations with India. India should also take initiative to have better relations.