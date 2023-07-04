trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630472
SCO summit to be held today under leadership of PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
SCO Summit Today: Today is going to be special in terms of global diplomacy in India. Today there will be a summit meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization through video conferencing. This meeting will start at 12:30 pm and will last for 2 hours 45 minutes.
