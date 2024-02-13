trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720760
Section 144 implemented in 15 districts of Haryana

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 09:20 AM IST
The government has taken a big step amid farmers' protest in Delhi. Section 144 has been implemented in 15 districts of Haryana. On the other hand, strict security arrangements are being made there. Know the current situation in detail in this report.

