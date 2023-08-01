trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643052
Section 144 imposed in Haryana's Nuh after violence

|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 10:03 AM IST
Nuh Violence: One person was killed and 3 people were injured in stone pelting during a procession in Haryana's Nuh. The spark of violence has reached Sohna. Heavy police force has been deployed in the area. So at present the situation in Nuh is under control. But section 144 will remain in force.

