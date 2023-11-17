trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689208
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Security deployed outside the rescue tunnel

|Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 05:54 PM IST
The lives of 40 laborers are trapped in the tunnel of Silkyara in Uttarkashi for the last 6 days. This is the sixth day of the rescue operation. Drilling is being done in the debris with agar machines. Till now, 24 meters have been drilled. Along with the drilling Steel pipes are also being inserted in the debris. Meanwhile, the workers who reached there have prayed that the 40 lives should be saved as soon as possible.
Follow Us

All Videos

Pakistani praying for India Victory in World Cup 2023!
Play Icon6:44
Pakistani praying for India Victory in World Cup 2023!
Dua Lipa All Set To Perform At Closing Ceremony Of World Cup 2023 In Ahmedabad | World Cup 2023
Play Icon1:48
Dua Lipa All Set To Perform At Closing Ceremony Of World Cup 2023 In Ahmedabad | World Cup 2023
PM Modi condemns deaths in Israel Hamas War
Play Icon4:36
PM Modi condemns deaths in Israel Hamas War
PM Modi speaks up on Deepfake videos
Play Icon2:22
PM Modi speaks up on Deepfake videos
MP Elections 2023: Firing during voting in Morena
Play Icon4:33
MP Elections 2023: Firing during voting in Morena

Trending Videos

Pakistani praying for India Victory in World Cup 2023!
play icon6:44
Pakistani praying for India Victory in World Cup 2023!
Dua Lipa All Set To Perform At Closing Ceremony Of World Cup 2023 In Ahmedabad | World Cup 2023
play icon1:48
Dua Lipa All Set To Perform At Closing Ceremony Of World Cup 2023 In Ahmedabad | World Cup 2023
PM Modi condemns deaths in Israel Hamas War
play icon4:36
PM Modi condemns deaths in Israel Hamas War
PM Modi speaks up on Deepfake videos
play icon2:22
PM Modi speaks up on Deepfake videos
MP Elections 2023: Firing during voting in Morena
play icon4:33
MP Elections 2023: Firing during voting in Morena
uttarkashi tunnel,uttarkashi tunnel hadsa,uttarkashi tunnel news,uttarkashi tunnel rescue,uttarkashi tunnel ground report,Zee News Ground Report,zee news at uttarkashi tunnel,silkyara tunnel news,Silkyara Tunnel,silkyara barkot tunnel,silkyara tunnel collapse,Uttarakhand,Uttarkashi,uttarakhand tunnel,uttarakhand tunnel rescue latest news,uttarakhand tunnel collaspe video,Tunnel collapse,Trending,Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Update,uttrakhand tunnel rescue,tunnel rescue operation,