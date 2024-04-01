Advertisement
Seema Haider Update: Will Seema go to Pakistan?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 11:36 PM IST
The troubles of Seema Haider, who came to India from Pakistan after falling in love, may increase. The reason for this is Seema's Pakistani husband Ghulam Haider who has approached the Indian court demanding action against Seema and Sachin. Pakistani citizen Ghulam Haider has filed a petition in Surajpur Court of Noida through Indian lawyer Momin Malik and has demanded action against Sachin-Seema.

