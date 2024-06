videoDetails

Selfie video of PM Modi and Meloni went viral

| Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 03:50 PM IST

PM Modi and Meloni Viral Video: PM Narendra Modi is in Italy during the G-7 summit. PM Modi received a special invitation from Italy. Meanwhile, Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni shared a video with PM Modi on social media. To which PM Modi has now replied. Watch Meloni's video and PM Modi's reply.