Shafiqur Rahman Barq's reaction on Ramesh Bidhuri

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 05:28 PM IST
The opposition has launched a full-scale attack against the BJP after Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri called BSP's Danish Ali a 'terrorist' and used communal abuses against him during the Lok Sabha proceedings on Thursday. SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Burke said that we have taken bullets on our chest and made sacrifices.
