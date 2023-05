videoDetails

Shaista Parveen Breaking News : शाइस्ता की 'बुर्का गैंग' पर योगी का एक्शन | CM Yogi | Guddu Muslim

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 02, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

Police came very close to Shaista Parveen A big operation was conducted by the police regarding Shaista. According to the sources, when the police team reached there to raid, Muslim women wearing burqa surrounded the police team. Police did not go ahead. Pai and taking advantage of this Shaista Parveen absconded