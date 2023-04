videoDetails

Shaista Parveen still absconding, UP Police raids

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead last Saturday. STF killed Asad, son of Atiq, accused in Umesh Pal shootout, in an encounter. But Shaista Parveen did not attend the funeral of either her son or her husband.