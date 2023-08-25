videoDetails

Sharad Pawar makes huge claim on NCP Split

| Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

Sharad Pawar Latest News: It is said about Sharad Pawar that it is impossible to understand his politics, in rebellion his nephew Ajit Pawar took a different path and is a partner in the current Eknath Shinde-BJP government. In the month of July, through a show of strength, he showed that most of the NCP MLAs are with him but the leader is Sharad Pawar. It is a different matter that Sharad Pawar says that those who do not trust him cannot use his picture. However, Supriya Sule's statement in which she said that Ajit Pawar is a leader has once again deepened the suspense that what kind of politics Sharad Pawar is doing, now he himself has said that there is no doubt that Ajit Pawar is not our leader.