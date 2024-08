videoDetails

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Statue Vandalised in Dhaka

| Updated: Aug 06, 2024, 08:08 AM IST

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Statue Vandalised: In the neighboring country Bangladesh, the situation seems to be getting worse after resignation of Sheikh Hasina. The statue of Mujibur Rahman has been demolished in Dhaka. The video of this entire incident is going viral on social media.