Shiv temple collapses in Shimla, 20-25 devotees buried under the debris landslide

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 02:23 PM IST
At least nine people were killed and 20-25 others are feared buried under debris after a Shiv Mandir in Shimla collapsed following a cloudburst as rain wreaked havoc in the state on Monday. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said as of now, nine bodies have been retrieved.

