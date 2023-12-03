trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695083
Shivraj Singh: 'Women power win Madhya Pradesh for BJP'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 09:34 PM IST
Assembly Election Results 2023: Shivraj Singh Chauhan and his wife Sadhna Singh are among the public in Madhya Pradesh. Seeing his happiness, it seems that he has won Madhya Pradesh. Shivraj rejoiced in victory, and made a shocking announcement! On Madhya Pradesh CM face, what Shivraj Singh Chauhan told to Zee News.
