trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629880
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Shock to Pawar... What will happen to the opposition unity?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
Ajit Pawar rebelled against uncle Sharad Pawar. He also took oath as the Deputy CM in the Shinde government of Maharashtra. Along with him, 9 MLAs have also become ministers. Ajit Pawar has taken this step before the meeting called by Sharad Pawar. What will happen to the opposition unity now as the onus was on Pawar to build opposition unity against Modi in 2024. Now if there is a rift in Pawar's house, what will be the message?
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Sharad Pawar Calls Nephew Ajit's Coup 'Robbery, Not Googly
play icon25:1
Sharad Pawar Calls Nephew Ajit's Coup 'Robbery, Not Googly
From Bal Thackeray to Sharad Pawar... 'Child attachment' became the reason for rebellion in the family?
play icon24:29
From Bal Thackeray to Sharad Pawar... 'Child attachment' became the reason for rebellion in the family?
Sharad Pawar shocked by nephew Ajit's rebellion
play icon13:35
Sharad Pawar shocked by nephew Ajit's rebellion
After Ajit Pawar's Huge Mutiny, what Sharad Pawar's Next Move?
play icon7:23
After Ajit Pawar's Huge Mutiny, what Sharad Pawar's Next Move?
Rebellion in Maharashtra changed the picture
play icon8:35
Rebellion in Maharashtra changed the picture
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Sharad Pawar Calls Nephew Ajit's Coup 'Robbery, Not Googly
play icon25:1
Sharad Pawar Calls Nephew Ajit's Coup 'Robbery, Not Googly
From Bal Thackeray to Sharad Pawar... 'Child attachment' became the reason for rebellion in the family?
play icon24:29
From Bal Thackeray to Sharad Pawar... 'Child attachment' became the reason for rebellion in the family?
Sharad Pawar shocked by nephew Ajit's rebellion
play icon13:35
Sharad Pawar shocked by nephew Ajit's rebellion
After Ajit Pawar's Huge Mutiny, what Sharad Pawar's Next Move?
play icon7:23
After Ajit Pawar's Huge Mutiny, what Sharad Pawar's Next Move?
Rebellion in Maharashtra changed the picture
play icon8:35
Rebellion in Maharashtra changed the picture
Maharashtra news,Sharad Pawar,Ajit Pawar,ajit pawar live,ajit pawar news,ajit pawar speech,ajit pawar latest news,ajit pawar interview,ajit pawar speech live,ajit pawar today speech,ajit pawar latest speech,ajit pawar ncp,ajit pawar song,ajit pawar on sambhaji maharaj,ajit pawar news live,ajit pawar comedy speech,ajit pawar on sanjay raut,ajit pawar video,ajit pawar in bjp,ajit pawar bjp,Sharad pawar resigns,BJP,NCP,Maharashtra politics,Supriya Sule,