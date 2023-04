videoDetails

Shooter Sunny makes big confession on Atiq-Ashraf's Murder

| Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

Shooter Sunny has made a big confession during the police interrogation in the Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf murder case. Shooter Sunny was influenced by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Accused Sunny has said that he wanted to earn a name like Lawrence Bishnoi by killing Atiq and Ashraf. At the same time, Sunny was also a part of Sundar Bhati gang and 17 cases are registered against him.