“Shops of hatred will be shut down…” PM Modi takes jibes at Opposition

|Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 29 inaugurated ‘Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam 2023’ at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. While addressing the inauguration event, PM Modi took a jibe at the opposition and said that those who run the shop of hatred by doing politics of language will shutter down. Furthermore, he informed that now students can pursue their higher studies in the Indian regional language.

