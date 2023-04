videoDetails

Shubhendu Adhikari's big allegation on Mamta government

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 11:48 PM IST

BJP leader Shubhendu Adhikari has made a big allegation on Mamta government. Accused of not listening to the demands of a community. Shubhendu Adhikari said why the government is not listening to the demands of the people.