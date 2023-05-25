NewsVideos
Siddaramaiah Govt To Soon Overturn Hijab Ban In Karnataka Institutions

May 25, 2023
The new Congress government in Karnataka intends to lift the hijab ban. The new government is waiting to settle down and decide to expand the cabinet. During the election campaign, Congress made a few promises.

