Sister reaches SC to investigate Atiq-Ashraf murder

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
The biggest news has come out on the Atiq Ashraf murder. Atiq's sister has given a petition in the Supreme Court. Have demanded an inquiry into the murder in police custody.

