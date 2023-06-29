NewsVideos
Situation in Manipur remains grim, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit areas

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on June 29 left for Manipur from his residence. He will be on a two-day visit to the violence-hit state of Manipur. RaGa will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur. Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU). They were protesting against the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). Former Manipur CM Okram Ibobi Singh also appealed to the locals to extend cooperation during Rahul Gandhi's visit.

