Slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' raised in Asaduddin Owaisi's rally

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 06:58 AM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi was addressing the people who came to the public meeting. Owaisi got angry on those who said Pakistan Zindabad in the rally.. Owaisi scolded those who raised slogans.
