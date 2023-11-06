trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684794
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Smog Covers Taj Mahal, Tourists suffers

|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
Air Quality in many areas of the country has reached very poor category. From Delhi-NCR to UP, the AQI level has reached the scary category. The situation in UP has become so bad that the Taj Mahal of Agra is hidden in the fog. See in this report what kind of situation is there in UP.
Follow Us

All Videos

Politics intensifies between AAP and BJP over Delhi Pollution
Play Icon8:28
Politics intensifies between AAP and BJP over Delhi Pollution
Sri Lanka dissolves its Cricket Board after poor performance in World Cup
Play Icon2:22
Sri Lanka dissolves its Cricket Board after poor performance in World Cup
Arvind Kejriwal makes big announcement for Government ahead of Diwali
Play Icon8:36
Arvind Kejriwal makes big announcement for Government ahead of Diwali
Owner Releases Pitbull At Woman In Swaroop Nagar For Protesting Dog Defecation Near Her Home | Delhi
Play Icon5:16
Owner Releases Pitbull At Woman In Swaroop Nagar For Protesting Dog Defecation Near Her Home | Delhi
Play Icon3:47
"No ceasefire until hostages returned…" PM Netanyahu Demands "Ceasefire" To Be Removed From The Lexicon

Trending Videos

Politics intensifies between AAP and BJP over Delhi Pollution
play icon8:28
Politics intensifies between AAP and BJP over Delhi Pollution
Sri Lanka dissolves its Cricket Board after poor performance in World Cup
play icon2:22
Sri Lanka dissolves its Cricket Board after poor performance in World Cup
Arvind Kejriwal makes big announcement for Government ahead of Diwali
play icon8:36
Arvind Kejriwal makes big announcement for Government ahead of Diwali
Owner Releases Pitbull At Woman In Swaroop Nagar For Protesting Dog Defecation Near Her Home | Delhi
play icon5:16
Owner Releases Pitbull At Woman In Swaroop Nagar For Protesting Dog Defecation Near Her Home | Delhi
play icon3:47
"No ceasefire until hostages returned…" PM Netanyahu Demands "Ceasefire" To Be Removed From The Lexicon
Air pollution,air pollution 2023,Delhi pollution,delhi pollution news today,delhi pollution news,delhi pollution today,Air pollution in Delhi,air pollution in delhi 2023,Pollution,Pollution in Delhi,Delhi AQI,delhi aqi today,delhi aqi news,delhi aqi level,Delhi air quality,Delhi air quality index,delhi air quality today,delhi air quality news,Air quality index,air quality index news,air quality,AQI,aqi delhi today live,AQI Delhi,breaking,Trending,