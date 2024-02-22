trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723630
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Snowfall In Jammu Kashmir: : Mughal Road Snow Clearance Operation

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Follow Us
The Mughal Road Snow Clearance Operation is an annual endeavor undertaken by the authorities in the northern regions of India, particularly in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Mughal Road, a historic route connecting the towns of Poonch and Rajouri with Srinagar, is prone to heavy snowfall during the winter months, leading to its closure.

All Videos

HALAL Certificate Breaking: Mahmood Madani interrogated in Halal Certificate case
Play Icon01:55
HALAL Certificate Breaking: Mahmood Madani interrogated in Halal Certificate case
Dhar Bhojsala: Filed a petition in the High Court demanding ASI survey in Dhar's Bhojsala
Play Icon03:44
Dhar Bhojsala: Filed a petition in the High Court demanding ASI survey in Dhar's Bhojsala
Bihar Breaking: Tejashwi Yadav's big allegation on Nitish Kumar
Play Icon01:31
Bihar Breaking: Tejashwi Yadav's big allegation on Nitish Kumar
BJP attacks Mamata Banerjee via Poster over Sandeshkhali Violence
Play Icon03:11
BJP attacks Mamata Banerjee via Poster over Sandeshkhali Violence
Know plan behind Farmers stopping Delhi Protest for 48 hours
Play Icon06:18
Know plan behind Farmers stopping Delhi Protest for 48 hours

Trending Videos

HALAL Certificate Breaking: Mahmood Madani interrogated in Halal Certificate case
play icon1:55
HALAL Certificate Breaking: Mahmood Madani interrogated in Halal Certificate case
Dhar Bhojsala: Filed a petition in the High Court demanding ASI survey in Dhar's Bhojsala
play icon3:44
Dhar Bhojsala: Filed a petition in the High Court demanding ASI survey in Dhar's Bhojsala
Bihar Breaking: Tejashwi Yadav's big allegation on Nitish Kumar
play icon1:31
Bihar Breaking: Tejashwi Yadav's big allegation on Nitish Kumar
BJP attacks Mamata Banerjee via Poster over Sandeshkhali Violence
play icon3:11
BJP attacks Mamata Banerjee via Poster over Sandeshkhali Violence
Know plan behind Farmers stopping Delhi Protest for 48 hours
play icon6:18
Know plan behind Farmers stopping Delhi Protest for 48 hours