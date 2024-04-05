Advertisement
Terrorist shot dead in Jammu Kashmir's Baramulla

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Terrorist conspiracy has been foiled in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla. Meanwhile, security forces have killed a terrorist.

