Sonia Gandhi reaches Lok Sabha as Rahul Gandhi gets back Parliament Membership

|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
Modi Surname Case: Parliament membership of Rahul Gandhi has been restored. On August 4, the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the Modi surname defamation case. Rahul Gandhi has again become an MP after 136 days. In this connection, the Congress is celebrating and Sonia Gandhi has reached the Parliament.

