SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav makes huge allegation on BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has made a huge allegation against BJP. Akhilesh said that,' crimes have increased under BJP government. Suicides increased under BJP government. Along with this, he even said that encounters are organized to hide the failure.'

