SP leader accused of gangrape in Ayodhya arrested

Sonam | Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 06:26 PM IST

Awadhesh Prasad's big statement has come in the Ayodhya rape case. There was a stir in Ayodhya after a case of rape of a minor girl came to light. It is alleged that after making an obscene video of a minor, the accused committed this crime with her several times. CM Yogi Adityanath said that SP leader is involved in this rape case.