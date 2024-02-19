trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722831
Sp Leader Swami Prasad Maurya announced formation of his new Party

Feb 19, 2024
Swami Prasad Maurya News: Swami Prasad Maurya has given a big blow to Akhilesh Yadav. He has announced the formation of a new party. Will address a rally at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi on 22 February. The name of Swamy's party will be Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party.

