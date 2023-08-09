trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646731
Speaker Om Birla addresses Lok Sabha on the occasion of 81st anniversary of Quit India Movement

|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
Today is the 81st anniversary of the Quit India Movement. On this occasion, the proceedings of the Lok Sabha started that Speaker Om Birla, while addressing the MPs, explained the importance of this day.

Rahul Gandhi might speak in Lok Sabha today on No Confidence Motion
play icon2:11
Rahul Gandhi might speak in Lok Sabha today on No Confidence Motion
Ravi Shankar Prasad mentions about Quit India Movement
play icon6:13
Ravi Shankar Prasad mentions about Quit India Movement
PM Modi attacks Opposition over Bharat Chhodo Andolan via Tweet
play icon2:38
PM Modi attacks Opposition over Bharat Chhodo Andolan via Tweet
Ravi Shankar Prasad comments on Familyism during Press Conference
play icon5:15
Ravi Shankar Prasad comments on Familyism during Press Conference
Rahul Gandhi to speak in Lok Sabha at 12pm over No Confidence Motion
play icon3:22
Rahul Gandhi to speak in Lok Sabha at 12pm over No Confidence Motion

