Srishti trapped in borewell at a depth of 50 feet, rescue operation underway

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 01:17 PM IST
A girl fell into a borewell in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh. The innocent is trapped several feet below. According to the information, a parallel pit has been dug up to 27 feet.

