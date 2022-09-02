NewsVideos

Starbucks new CEO is Indian-origin business leader Laxman Narasimha

Laxman Narasimhan, a veteran in leading and advising global consumer-facing brands, has been named as the new CEO of coffee giant Starbucks, joining a growing cohort of Indian-origin business leaders at the helm of global corporations.

|Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 05:40 PM IST
Laxman Narasimhan, a veteran in leading and advising global consumer-facing brands, has been named as the new CEO of coffee giant Starbucks, joining a growing cohort of Indian-origin business leaders at the helm of global corporations.

All Videos

Madhya Pradesh: 7 private factory employees consumed poisonous substance during protest in Indore
Madhya Pradesh: 7 private factory employees consumed poisonous substance during protest in Indore
Uttar Pradesh News: People living in panic in Ghaziabad locality after stone pelting on houses
1:57
Uttar Pradesh News: People living in panic in Ghaziabad locality after stone pelting on houses
Sonali Phogat Death Case: Goa Police seals bank locker
7:12
Sonali Phogat Death Case: Goa Police seals bank locker
Afghanistan News: Huge Blast At Mosque In Afghanistan's Herat, Cleric Killed
5:20
Afghanistan News: Huge Blast At Mosque In Afghanistan's Herat, Cleric Killed
Murugha Mutt chief pontiff sent to 14-day judicial custody in sexual assault case of minor girls
Murugha Mutt chief pontiff sent to 14-day judicial custody in sexual assault case of minor girls

Trending Videos

Madhya Pradesh: 7 private factory employees consumed poisonous substance during protest in Indore
1:57
Uttar Pradesh News: People living in panic in Ghaziabad locality after stone pelting on houses
7:12
Sonali Phogat Death Case: Goa Police seals bank locker
5:20
Afghanistan News: Huge Blast At Mosque In Afghanistan's Herat, Cleric Killed
Murugha Mutt chief pontiff sent to 14-day judicial custody in sexual assault case of minor girls