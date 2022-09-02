Starbucks new CEO is Indian-origin business leader Laxman Narasimha

Laxman Narasimhan, a veteran in leading and advising global consumer-facing brands, has been named as the new CEO of coffee giant Starbucks, joining a growing cohort of Indian-origin business leaders at the helm of global corporations.

